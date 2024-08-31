PDWP-Punjab approves Rs2bn uplift schemes

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP-Punjab) for 2024-25 approved three development schemes amounting to Rs 2 billion on Friday.

The approval was given in a meeting held with the chairman of the P&D board, Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, which was attended by the Secretary P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masoud Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and heads of relevant departments.

The approved schemes include carrying out the feasibility study and detailed design of trunk/ Outfall Sewer along Lai Nullah at the cost of Rs 56.240 million.

The meeting also approved another scheme namely the provision of Drainage/ Sewerage, Soling & Water Supply in the municipal area of Burewala City at the cost of Rs 518.351 million.

The third and last scheme approved today was carrying out the construction of residences for Judicial Officers at Faisalabad at the cost of Rs 1.379 billion.

