BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from August 29, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Govt to introduce new incentives for foreign investors, Aurangzeb says
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $112mn, now stand at $9.4bn
- Pakistan needs to overcome ‘fear of debt restructuring’: Dr Murtaza Syed
- Fauji Foundation wants to acquire controlling stake in Agha Steel Industries
- No intention to tax imported solar panels, says Leghari
- Thousands evacuated as cyclone builds off India and Pakistan’s coast
- NBP suffers massive Rs9bn loss in Apr-June 2024
- 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KPK, Islamabad
