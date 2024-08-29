AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
AIRLINK 147.01 Increased By ▲ 8.26 (5.95%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
DCL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.28%)
DFML 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
FFBL 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
HUBC 153.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.89%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
KOSM 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
NBP 57.47 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (8.43%)
OGDC 132.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PPL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.08%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TOMCL 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.19%)
TREET 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,322 Increased By 18.7 (0.23%)
BR30 26,705 Increased By 173.4 (0.65%)
KSE100 78,350 Increased By 356.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 24,886 Increased By 123.4 (0.5%)
Aug 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Govt to introduce new incentives for foreign investors, Aurangzeb says

  • Finance minister expresses govt's commitment to creating an enabling environment for private sector investment
BR Web Desk Published August 29, 2024 Updated August 29, 2024 10:23pm
Photo: Radio Pakistan
Photo: Radio Pakistan

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday said the government was keen on introducing policy measures that would streamline investment processes and provide incentives for foreign investors, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Aurangzeb passed these remarks while chairing a review meeting with representatives from Joint Venture Investment Companies, including Pak-Brunei Investment Company Limited and Saudi-Pak Industrial and Agricultural Investment Company in Islamabad today.

According to the details, the finance minister also expressed the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for the private sector investment.

Pakistan is looking for external financing avenues: Aurangzeb

During the meeting, CEO Pak-Brunei Investment Company Limited gave a brief overview about the portfolio of the company and its initiatives in Pakistan.

The role of Pak-Brunei Investment Company Limited in promoting economic cooperation between Pakistan and Brunei by facilitating investments in Industry and Agricultural sectors, through financial services, real estate, and SME’s support was highlighted.

Similarly, CEO Saudi-Pak Industrial and Agricultural Investment Company also gave a presentation about the major development initiatives of the company in the country for promoting Islamic finance, food security, digital finance, trade, and agriculture and livestock.

The meeting discussed different aspects of the operations of these companies, including investment strategies, performance metrics, and key impediments affecting their growth, Radio Pakistan reported.

Both companies presented their achievements and challenges, highlighting areas that require policy support to overcome obstacles in their operational landscape.

Making good progress with IMF to secure Board approval during September, says Aurangzeb

The discussion also focused on potential areas for future investments and collaborations through more government-to-government initiatives to support priority sectors.

The finance minister applauded the implementation strategies of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 for achieving their targets within a few years and stressed that Pakistan was keen on learning from those strategies.

foreign investors private sector investment Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb incentives for foreign investors

Comments

200 characters

Govt to introduce new incentives for foreign investors, Aurangzeb says

PM Shehbaz arrives in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

Thousands evacuated as cyclone builds off India and Pakistan’s coast

Rupee weakens further against US dollar

Fauji Foundation wants to acquire controlling stake in Agha Steel Industries

No intention to tax imported solar panels, says Leghari

Pakistan needs to overcome ‘fear of debt restructuring’: Dr Murtaza Syed

Positivity returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains 357 points

FO confirms India’s Modi invited to SCO meeting in Islamabad

NBP suffers massive Rs9bn loss in Apr-June 2024

Read more stories