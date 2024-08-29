Govt to introduce new incentives for foreign investors, Aurangzeb says

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday said the government was keen on introducing policy measures that would streamline investment processes and provide incentives for foreign investors, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Aurangzeb passed these remarks while chairing a review meeting with representatives from Joint Venture Investment Companies, including Pak-Brunei Investment Company Limited and Saudi-Pak Industrial and Agricultural Investment Company in Islamabad today.

According to the details, the finance minister also expressed the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for the private sector investment.

During the meeting, CEO Pak-Brunei Investment Company Limited gave a brief overview about the portfolio of the company and its initiatives in Pakistan.

The role of Pak-Brunei Investment Company Limited in promoting economic cooperation between Pakistan and Brunei by facilitating investments in Industry and Agricultural sectors, through financial services, real estate, and SME’s support was highlighted.

Similarly, CEO Saudi-Pak Industrial and Agricultural Investment Company also gave a presentation about the major development initiatives of the company in the country for promoting Islamic finance, food security, digital finance, trade, and agriculture and livestock.

The meeting discussed different aspects of the operations of these companies, including investment strategies, performance metrics, and key impediments affecting their growth, Radio Pakistan reported.

Both companies presented their achievements and challenges, highlighting areas that require policy support to overcome obstacles in their operational landscape.

The discussion also focused on potential areas for future investments and collaborations through more government-to-government initiatives to support priority sectors.

The finance minister applauded the implementation strategies of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 for achieving their targets within a few years and stressed that Pakistan was keen on learning from those strategies.