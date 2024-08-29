Thousands evacuated as cyclone builds off India and Pakistan’s coast

Heavy rains battered India and Pakistan’s coastal areas along the Arabian Sea, flooding cities in western India’s Gujarat state and forcing thousands of people from their homes, with authorities predicting a cyclonic storm to develop by Friday.

People waded through waist-high waters that partly submerged vehicles and roads in parts of Gujarat, visuals from Reuters television showed.

At least 28 people have died this week from rain-related incidents in Gujarat, officials said, as meteorologists in India and Pakistan warned that more heavy downpours and strong winds were expected to lash the coast.

“There is no electricity for the last two days,” said Prabhu Ram Soni, who lives in Gujarat’s coastal city of Jamnagar. “I have an eight-month-old daughter and an asthma patient, my mother, who is on oxygen support.”

Monsoon rains will cause negative impact on cotton crop: official

More than 18,000 have been evacuated since Sunday from cities near the coast, disaster management authorities said. The army was also involved in relief efforts in the state which was hit in last year by cyclone Biparjoy, damaging infrastructure and leading to the evacuation of more than 180,000 people.

Heavy rains also lashed Jamnagar, home to the world’s largest oil refinery complex, owned by Reliance, the district collector, B K Pandya, told Reuters.

At nearby Vadinar, Nayara Energy, backed by Russian groups including its largest oil producer, Rosneft, runs another refinery.

“They are operational,” Pandya said, when asked if rain had affected work in refineries, adding that authorities were focusing on rescue efforts in the district.

A deep depression off Gujarat is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, but it was forecast to move away from the Indian coast over the next two days.

Heavy rain breaks 44-year record in Lahore

In Pakistan, the weather department warned fishermen to not venture into the sea until Saturday.

The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat’s Bharuch, Kutch and Saurashtra districts on Friday.

Pakistani authorities have also warned of flash floods in two districts of the southern province of Sindh, which is still recovering from the massive floods of 2022 which inundated large swathes of the country and damaged the economy.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said a potential cyclone that had developed over the Rann of Kutch in India was likely to emerge along the Sindh coast late tonight (Thursday) or tomorrow morning.

As per the PMD alert issued today, “the deep depression (DD, very strong low pressure area) over Rann of Kutch, India has moved very slowly west southwest during last 12 hours and now lies at around Latitude 23.7 N & Longitude 69.5 E at about 270km east/southeast of Karachi”.

Sindh CM visits coastal belt areas

The alert added that the system is likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm (CS) by Friday and move initially in west/southwest direction.

“Under its influence, widespread rain/wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy-very heavy to isolated extremely heavy falls likely in Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, T.M Khan, T.A Yar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu & Shaheed Benazirabad districts & Karachi division till 31 August with occasional gaps.”

Earlier, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Sindh government had completed its preparations to deal with any emergency situation, and the public was urged to cooperate with authorities in the event of any sudden developments.

In view of the monsoon rains, the Sindh government had appointed in-charges in 30 districts across the province, he added.

He further said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had directed all ministers, advisers, special assistants, and divisional commissioners to remain alert and active.