Pakistan

5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KPK, Islamabad

BR Web Desk Published August 29, 2024 Updated August 29, 2024 11:22am

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad on Thursday.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said the earthquake’s epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region and depth was 215 kilometers.

It had a longitude of 71.3 East and a latitude of 36.53 North.

The earthquake tremors were felt in various cities including Peshawar, Swat, Mardan, Malakand, North Waziristan, Charsadda, and surrounding areas.

The quake was also felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore.

There have been no reports of loss of life or damage to property.

