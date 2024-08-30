Rai removed as National Coordinator NACTA

ISLAMABAD: The government removed National Coordinator of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Muhammad Tahir Rai from his post.

A notification issued here stated, with the approval of the federal government, Muhammad Tahir Rai, a BS-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as National Coordinator, NACTA, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, is transferred and posted as officer on special duty (OSD) in Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024