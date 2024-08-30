AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
AIRLINK 147.01 Increased By ▲ 8.26 (5.95%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
DCL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.28%)
DFML 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
FFBL 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
HUBC 153.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.89%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
KOSM 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
NBP 57.47 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (8.43%)
OGDC 132.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PPL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.08%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TOMCL 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.19%)
TREET 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,324 Increased By 20.8 (0.25%)
BR30 26,718 Increased By 186 (0.7%)
KSE100 78,350 Increased By 356.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 24,886 Increased By 123.4 (0.5%)
Punjab CM appoints 25 parliamentary secretaries

Recorder Report Published August 30, 2024 Updated August 30, 2024 07:31am

LAHORE: The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the appointments of 25 MPAs including five women MPAs as Parliamentary Secretaries.

As many as 24 parliamentary secretaries belong to the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-N and one belongs to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Chief Minister Punjab Principal Secretary Sajid Zafar Dal has issued a notification to this effect. As per notification, MPA Usama Leghari has been named Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Department while Malik Iftikhar Ahmed will be the Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs.

Sultan Haider Ali Khan is appointed Parliamentary Secretary to Chief Minister Inspection Team while Mian Muhammad Shoaib Abbasi appointed as Parliamentary Secretary of Board of Revenue.

Other parliamentary secretaries are: Mansoor Azam, Energy Department, Shehryar Malik, Excise & Taxation Department, Malik Waheed Food Department, Muhammad Ajmal Khan Higher Education Department, Sultan Bajwa Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department, Sonia Asher Human Rights and Minority Affairs, Hasan Askari Sheikh, Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development, Shazia Rizwan Information and Culture, Sahibzada Muhammad Gazin Abbasi Labour and Human Development Department, Khalid Mahmood Ranjha Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Khurram Khan Local Government and Community Development, Muhammad Zubair Khan Mines and Minerals Department, Rana Muhammad Tariq Khan Planning and Development Department, Ziaullah Shah, Punjab Emergency Service Department, Nosheen Adnan School Education Department, Mian Shahid Hussain Khan S&GAD, Chaudhry Arshad Javed Waraich Social Welfare Department, Rushda Lodhi Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Department, Taimoor Ali Lali Transport and Mass Transit Department, Muhammad Anas Mahmood Youth Affairs and Sports Department and Sadia Taimur has been appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Women Development Department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz MPAs Punjab CM parliamentary secretaries

