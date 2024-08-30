AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
Cybercrime case: Judge dismisses Orya Maqbool’s plea

Recorder Report Published August 30, 2024 Updated August 30, 2024 08:16am

LAOHRE: An additional district & sessions judge on Thursday dismissed a petition of anchorperson Orya Maqbool Jan challenging his physical remand in a cybercrime case of alleged hate speech against the Chief Justice Pakistan.

Earlier counsel of the anchorperson contended that his client was targeted on political grounds for holding an opposing opinion. He said Orya did not make any statement that insulted anyone and added that criticism of judicial decisions was a right granted to every individual.

He, therefore, asked the court to set aside the arrest and the remand of Orya in the case.

The court after hearing the arguments dismissed the petition.

It may be mentioned that Orya Maqbool is on physical remand with the FIA till August 30.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

