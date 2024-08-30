AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-30

AC approves closure of reference against PU’s ex-VC

Published 30 Aug, 2024

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday approved closure of a reference against Punjab University’s former Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Mujahid Kamran and others.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted a report before the court seeking permission to withdraw the reference.

The NAB stated that a review of the reference found no evidence against the accused persons.

The report said neither corruption nor misuse of authority could be proven against the accused, including Dr. Mujahid Kamran, Dr. Khan Raas, Deba Akhtar, and Dr. Hasan Mubeen, among others.

The court allowed the request of the NAB and approved closure of the reference against the professors.

In 2018, the NAB had arrested Dr Mujahid Kamran, who was accused of making over 500 illegal appointments of mostly grade 17 and above during his stint as VC between 2013 and 2016.

Dr Kamran was also accused of illegally appointing his wife Dr Shazia Qureshi as principal of the Punjab University Law College and awarding scholarships to favourite students.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

