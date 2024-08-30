Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 106,594 tonnes of cargo comprising 67,612 tonnes of import cargo and 38,982 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 67,612 comprised of 42,388 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, & 25,224 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 38,982 comprised of 31,062 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,140 tonnes of Clinkers & 6,780 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Around, 06 ships namely, X-Press Cassiopeia, Heung-A Pioneer, Hyundai Shangai, Jolly Oro, Northern Practise and KG 7 berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, CP Shenzhen, Torm Elizabeth APL Antwerp, Jaru Bhum, MT Sargodha and Hyundai Shanghai sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Maersk Cape Town, X-Press Mekong, Yateeka and Tivoli Park left the port on today morning while two more ships, Lydia and CP Shenzen are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 145,603 tonnes, comprising 132,411 tonnes imports cargo and 13,192 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,779 Containers (1,003 TEUs Imports& 776 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Neptune-J, Sino Wisdom, Hafnia Excelsior and Golden Denise & another containers ship ‘Kualalumpur Express’ scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Mogas, Chemicals and Container are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, FOTCO, EVTL and QICT respectively on Thursday 29th August, Meanwhile three more Container ships, MSC Cope Town-III, CMA CGM Otello and Mol Presence are due to arrive at port on Friday 30th August, 2024.

