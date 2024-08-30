AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
AIRLINK 147.01 Increased By ▲ 8.26 (5.95%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
DCL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.28%)
DFML 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
FFBL 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
HUBC 153.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.89%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
KOSM 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
NBP 57.47 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (8.43%)
OGDC 132.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PPL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.08%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TOMCL 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.19%)
TREET 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,322 Increased By 18.7 (0.23%)
BR30 26,705 Increased By 173.4 (0.65%)
KSE100 78,350 Increased By 356.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 24,886 Increased By 123.4 (0.5%)
Aug 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-30

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2024 06:08am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 106,594 tonnes of cargo comprising 67,612 tonnes of import cargo and 38,982 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 67,612 comprised of 42,388 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, & 25,224 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 38,982 comprised of 31,062 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,140 tonnes of Clinkers & 6,780 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Around, 06 ships namely, X-Press Cassiopeia, Heung-A Pioneer, Hyundai Shangai, Jolly Oro, Northern Practise and KG 7 berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, CP Shenzhen, Torm Elizabeth APL Antwerp, Jaru Bhum, MT Sargodha and Hyundai Shanghai sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Maersk Cape Town, X-Press Mekong, Yateeka and Tivoli Park left the port on today morning while two more ships, Lydia and CP Shenzen are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 145,603 tonnes, comprising 132,411 tonnes imports cargo and 13,192 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,779 Containers (1,003 TEUs Imports& 776 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Neptune-J, Sino Wisdom, Hafnia Excelsior and Golden Denise & another containers ship ‘Kualalumpur Express’ scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Mogas, Chemicals and Container are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, FOTCO, EVTL and QICT respectively on Thursday 29th August, Meanwhile three more Container ships, MSC Cope Town-III, CMA CGM Otello and Mol Presence are due to arrive at port on Friday 30th August, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Senate panel told: 75pc of PIACL shares up for bidding by October

Loss-making SOEs’ sell-off high priority: Aleem

Cases in courts: Ministries, divisions directed to work on ‘CAMS’

President raises min wage/gross salary of civil employees

Energy producers: Aurangzeb takes up payments issue with PQEPC team

After tariff fixation: KE will see no net impact from FCA, says regulator Nepra

BCA also pushed up: Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR to Caa2

Two remittance incentive schemes: ECC approves revisions

Framework for ‘Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs)’: SBP announces designation of D-SIBs for 2024

Rana-led panel to propose amendments aimed at clearly defining role of NEC

Read more stories