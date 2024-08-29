Hike in taxes, electricity tariffs: Traders observe shutter-down strike

ISLAMABAD: Traders across the country Wednesday observed strike against the government’s economic policies, particularly inflated electricity bills, higher taxes, controversial “Trader-Friendly Scheme,” and IMF-dictated policies on the call of All Pakistan Traders’ Alliance.

According to a private TV channel, the strike received a broad support from various political parties, including the PTI, JUI-F, and JI, as well as associations like the Karachi Chamber of Commerce (KCCI) and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI).

The strike brought business activities to a standstill in major markets, with shops closed and streets deserted across the country.

Traders stick to guns, go on strike as planned

In Islamabad, shutter down strike was observed, with traders giving the government ultimatum to end the “Trader-Friendly Scheme”. They demanded the issuance of a notification for the scheme’s termination and a revision of agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Kashif Chaudhary, President of the All Pakistan Traders’ Alliance, warned that if their demands are not met, the nationwide strike will be extended indefinitely. He stated that there will be no negotiations with the government until the demands are met.

In Karachi, main markets such as Liaquatabad, Jodia Bazaar, Light House, Bolton Market, and Tariq Road were shut down, with banners protesting the IMF’s grip on economy, rising power bills, and the anti-trader government’s policies displayed prominently.

Lahore’s major markets including Anarkali, Nolakha Landa Bazaar, and Hall Road, also joined the strike.

However, the Karachi Transport Ittehad (KTI) did not join the strike, citing a lack of consultation. Similarly, a traders group in Lahore, the Anjuman Tajran Naeem Mir Group, opposed the strike and kept their markets open.

In Karachi, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) held a protest demonstration in Sher Shah area against rising inflation and electricity prices, following the call of JI amir Hafiz Naeem. The protest disrupted traffic flow as demonstrators burned tyres and garbage on the road to voice their concerns.

On the occasion, Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chapter Muneem Zafar stated that the so-called “Trader-Friendly Scheme” is actually an anti-trader scheme that seeks to collect hefty sums in advance taxes.

The strike was also observed in Shikarpur, and different markets, including Meena Bazaar, Lakhidar Chowk, Sarafa Bazaar, Cloth Market, and Vegetable Market remained completely closed.

In Larkana, the strike was observed by the Federation of Trade Associations of Larkana, with all business and trade centres closed. Local trade leader Muhammad Aslam Sheikh demanded that the government should immediately withdraw its anti-trader decisions.

In Hyderabad, traders also went to shutter-down strike, closing all small and large business centres. The city’s grain market, electronics market, cloth market, and Resham Bazaar were completely shut down. The Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce had called for the strike in support of the nationwide protest.

In Sanghar, the Federation of Commerce observed a complete shutter-down strike following the All Pakistan Traders’ Alliance’s call, while business centres in Tando Allahyar remained closed on the call from Anjuman Tajran. Trade leader Waqar Hameed Memon stated that the shutter-down protest was against the government’s anti-trade policies, as the recent extreme rise in rates of flour, sugar, pulses, medicines, milk, and other essentials was unbearable for the common man.

Partial strikes were observed in Kandhkot, Mithi, Thul, Daharki, and Shahdadkot, with some business centres closed. In Jacobabad, traders observed a shutter-down strike following, protesting against the increase in electricity prices and oppressive taxes, with all small and large business centres closed.

In Lahore, most traders’ organisations participated in the strike, including Anjuman Tajran Ashraf Bhatti Group, the All Pakistan Traders’ Alliance Khalid Pervez Group, and President Anjuman Tajran Mujahid Maqsood Butt Group.

Shah Alam Market, Hall Road, inner city markets, Urdu Bazaar, New Anarkali Bazaar, and Circular Road markets remained closed. Markets on Ferozepur Road and marble factories were also shut down. However, Old Anarkali market remained open, and business continued as usual in Gulberg, Iqbal Town, Cantt, and Defence areas.

In Faisalabad, traders observed strike, with major markets closed. The Supreme Anjuman Tajran, City Anjuman Tajran Sikka Group, Anjuman Tajran Allied Group, Grain Market, Cloth Markets, Kirana Retailers Association, Yarn Market, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Chamber for Small Trades participated in the strike.

In Gujranwala, a complete shutter down strike was observed on the call of trader associations. All business centres, markets, and bazaars in the city, including Satellite Town, Cloth Market, Jinnah Bazaar, Urdu Bazaar, Rail Bazaar, Fish Market, Arainiaan Wali Gali, Sarafa Bazaar, Dal Bazaar, Loha Bazaar, and Mobile Market remained completely closed, with banners displayed in support of the strike.

In Rawalpindi, trader organisations continued their strike, and all small and large markets and shops remained closed on the call of the Central Anjuman Tajran and Central Organization of Traders Rawalpindi.

In Multan, traders also observed a shutter-down strike, closing all major markets, including Cantt Market, Hussain Agahi, Gulgasht, Mumtazabad, Grain Market, and other business centres. Traders held protest demonstrations against inflation, urging the government to reduce taxes.

Shutter down strike on the call of central Anjuman Tajran was also observed in Toba Tek Singh, as the Grocery Association, Anjuman Dukandaraan, Anjuman Aartiaan Ghalla Mandi, and Sarafa Association supported the strike.

In Bahawalpur, traders were on a complete strike, with important trade centres and markets completely closed. Grain markets also remained closed at the tehsil level. Circular Road, Shahi Bazaar, Giri Ganj Bazaar, Commercial Area, and other markets remained closed. The business community protested in front of the local press club.

On the call of All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran, a complete shutter down strike was observed in Chiniot. Local furniture market, shops at Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Chiniot road markets, Maidan Tarkhanaan market, grain market, Gaddafi market, Churri Bazaar, Muslim Bazaar, Rail Bazaar, Cloth Market, Mobile Market Yasir Plaza, and inner city markets were completely closed. On the other hand, shops were partially open at Sabzi Mandi, Sargodha Road, Jhang Road, and Lahore Road.

Traders in the Gujrat district also observed the shutter down strike. All trade centres in Lala Musa, Sarai Alamgir, Kunjah, Jalalpur Jattaan, Kotla, and other areas were close.

In Sahiwal, strike was observed in all major and minor markets. The JI also held a rally to show solidarity with the trader community.

Similarly, a shutter-down strike was observed in Pattoki, with all markets, including Gol Market, Sharah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, and Allama Iqbal Road, completely closed. Rana Mumtaz, President of Anjuman Tajran Pattoki, stated that excessive taxes are forcing traders to leave the country, and small traders are struggling to make ends meet.

For the first time in history, Renala Khurd observed a complete shutter-down strike. Nadeem Akram, President of Anjuman Tajran Renala Khurd, urged the government not to impose taxes that would deprive shopkeepers of their livelihood.

In Pakpattan traders also observed strike, disrupting business activities across the city. Trader leaders demanded an immediate reduction in electricity bills.

Chakwal also observed a shutter-down strike, with all markets closed. Even hotels and grocery stores were shut down.

Shakargarh also witnessed a complete shutter-down strike. Traders criticised the “Trader-Friendly Scheme,” calling it a “Trader-Enemy Scheme,” and stated they could not bear the burden of oppressive taxes anymore.