PARTLY FACETIOUS: President Zardari with a PhD in Reconciliation…

“The Brown Pope was directed to go to Quetta and…” “Who dared to direct…” “Well it wasn’t the Prime Minister – and it wasn’t the President who he did accompany on a visit to the Maulana.”

“The man who will not be directed by anyone, actually accompanied the President!”

“Yeah, speculation is rife in the capital that the same ones whose direction he cannot ignore or give his trademark belligerent response to told him to form lines of communication with the Maulana.”

“You sure? They don’t need a man who is not liked by the party that appointed him, or the opposition that refuses to engage with him or the…”

“President Zardari with a PhD in Reconciliation is not going to cut ties with anyone permanently, so there you go!”

“Anyway, the Brown Pope was directed to go to Quetta to paper over the previous day’s press conference disaster…why are you laughing?”

“The disaster was in a class of its own – I would say nearly 7.5 on the Richter scale.”

“Right, but whatever he uttered turned to…to copper.”

“In Reko Diq we have large copper reserves that many administrations including the present one have been eyeing to take the economy out of its deep sustained morass…”

“Well OK I said copper as it isn’t very expensive, OK then zinc…”

“Zinc strengthens our immune system and…”

“Dear Lord, you are being deliberately obtuse - OK, how about tin?”

“Alright.”

“So off he went and made even greater blunders in his chat with the media while standing next to the Chief Minister.”

“Agreed I mean he showed zero clue about the ongoing and need I add long term operations, intelligence based operations, in Balochistan so he trivialized the engagement as well as fatalities suffered by our armed forces, he then trivialized Station House Officer (SHO) by saying that office alone is enough to finish the terrorists off and given that an SHO is under the provincial government’s command therefore he trivialized the provincial government as well.”

“That’s called a hat trick. Maybe we need to give a third hat and…”

“None is available right now…”

“But if the right people give the direction, then will be available right!”

“Right.”

