Lahore: traders observe partial strike

LAHORE: In a show of unity and protest, traders across Lahore observed a partial strike against various taxes and electricity bills, resulting in substantial economic losses. Wholesale markets remained closed, whereas retail markets stayed open.

The strike, called by the All Pakistan Traders Association, was supported by major political parties including JUI-F, PTI, JI, and ANP. Markets that remained closed include Shah Alam Market, Azam Cloth Market, Akbari Mandi, Paper Market, Badami Bagh Auto Market, Montgomery Road, Circular Road, among others.

However, retail markets like Sadar Market, Shalimar Chowk Mughalpura, and others remained open. The strike proceeded peacefully, with police personnel deployed to ensure law and order. Mujahid Maqsood Butt, President of the Lahore Traders Association, cautioned that the strike could continue indefinitely if their demands remain unmet. The successful strike demonstrated unity among traders, with no signs of grouping or division.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024