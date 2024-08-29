AGL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.92%)
AIRLINK 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.17%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
DCL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
DFML 50.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.75%)
DGKC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
FCCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.98%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.95%)
HUBC 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.55%)
KOSM 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.25%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
NBP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.42%)
OGDC 132.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.44%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.45%)
PPL 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.13%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
TRG 52.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
UNITY 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 8,303 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.23%)
BR30 26,532 Decreased By -29 (-0.11%)
KSE100 77,993 Decreased By -91.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,762 Decreased By -0.7 (-0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-29

Lahore: traders observe partial strike

Hassan Abbas Published 29 Aug, 2024 06:53am

LAHORE: In a show of unity and protest, traders across Lahore observed a partial strike against various taxes and electricity bills, resulting in substantial economic losses. Wholesale markets remained closed, whereas retail markets stayed open.

The strike, called by the All Pakistan Traders Association, was supported by major political parties including JUI-F, PTI, JI, and ANP. Markets that remained closed include Shah Alam Market, Azam Cloth Market, Akbari Mandi, Paper Market, Badami Bagh Auto Market, Montgomery Road, Circular Road, among others.

However, retail markets like Sadar Market, Shalimar Chowk Mughalpura, and others remained open. The strike proceeded peacefully, with police personnel deployed to ensure law and order. Mujahid Maqsood Butt, President of the Lahore Traders Association, cautioned that the strike could continue indefinitely if their demands remain unmet. The successful strike demonstrated unity among traders, with no signs of grouping or division.

PTI traders JUI F JI ANP electricity bills Pakistan Traders Association

