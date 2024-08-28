AGL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.5%)
AIRLINK 141.11 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (2.89%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
DFML 52.27 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (6.35%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.21%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
FFBL 44.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.75%)
FFL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.3%)
HUBC 151.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.95%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
KOSM 12.14 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.93%)
MLCF 32.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.4%)
NBP 53.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (3.25%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.26%)
PAEL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
PPL 112.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.31%)
PRL 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
PTC 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
TOMCL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
TPLP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.71%)
TREET 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 53.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.76%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.28%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 8,332 Increased By 8.9 (0.11%)
BR30 26,644 Increased By 83.3 (0.31%)
KSE100 78,179 Increased By 95 (0.12%)
KSE30 24,816 Increased By 52.7 (0.21%)
Markets

Tech, insurance stocks lift STOXX 600 to over one-month high

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2024 01:23pm

European shares hit a more-than-one-month high on Wednesday, boosted by technology stocks ahead of Nvidia’s results later in the day and as Ageas’s better-than-expected results lifted insurance stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.2% by 0715 GMT, to 519.86 points, its highest since July 15.

Tech stocks rose 0.4% and were the biggest boost to the index, ahead of Nvidia’s second-quarter results due after US trading hours.

The insurance sector gained 0.6%, the most among sectors, lifted by Ageas’s 6% jump after the Belgium-based insurer’s half-year net operating results beat expectations.

Basic resources lost 0.6% after metals prices fell as weak economic data in major economies and concerns about demand weighed on prices.

Travel, banking stocks lift European shares

Data showed French consumer confidence for August was at 92, in line with estimates, helping lift the benchmark stock index up 0.3%. Unemployment data is due at 1000 GMT.

Among individual stock moves, Elekta surged 10.2%, the most on the STOXX 600, after the Swedish radiation therapy equipment maker reported its first-quarter results.

LEG Immobilien lost 3.3% after the German real estate firm launched a 500 million euro convertible bond offering.

European shares

