25 terrorists killed in Tirah valley

Nuzhat Nazar Published 28 Aug, 2024 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: In a series of intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Tirah, Khyber district, security forces have successfully neutralised 25 terrorists, dealing a significant blow to militant groups including Lashkar-e-Islam and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar.

Among those eliminated was the key ring leader, Abuzar alias Saddam, a major figure within the terrorist network.

These operations, initiated on August 20, 2024, have been meticulously planned and executed based on solid intelligence. In addition to the 25 terrorists killed, 11 others have been injured, severely crippling the operational capabilities of these militant factions.

However, the nation mourns the loss of four brave soldiers who fought with unmatched courage and laid down their lives during these operations, embracing martyrdom.

The security forces’ relentless pursuit and successful elimination of these terrorists underscore their unwavering commitment to eradicating the menace of terrorism from Pakistan.

The significant casualties inflicted upon these groups highlight the determination and valour of the security forces in safeguarding the country against extremist threats.

