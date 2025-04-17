AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
World

Russia removes Afghan Taliban from list of banned terrorist groups

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2025 06:50pm

MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday suspended its ban on the Taliban, which it had designated for more than two decades as a terrorist organisation, in a move that paves the way for Moscow to normalise ties with the leadership of Afghanistan.

No country currently recognises the Taliban government that seized power in August 2021 as US-led forces staged a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war. But Russia has been gradually building ties with the movement, which President Vladimir Putin said last year was now an ally in fighting terrorism.

The Taliban was outlawed by Russia as a terrorist movement in 2003. State media said the Supreme Court on Thursday lifted the ban with immediate effect.

Russian court to rule on removing Taliban from ‘terror’ list

Russia sees a need to work with the Taliban as it faces a major security threat from militant groups based in a string of countries from Afghanistan to the Middle East.

In March 2024, gunmen killed 145 people at a concert hall outside Moscow in an attack claimed by Islamic State. US officials said they had intelligence indicating it was the Afghan branch of the group, Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), that was responsible.

The Taliban says it is working to wipe out the presence of Islamic State in Afghanistan.

Western diplomats say the movement’s path towards wider international recognition is stalled until it changes course on women’s rights. The Taliban has closed high schools and universities to girls and women and placed restrictions on their movement without a male guardian. It says it respects women’s rights in line with its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

