Apr 17, 2025
Pakistan

Govt to fully digitise economy: PM Shehbaz

BR Web Desk Published April 17, 2025 Updated April 17, 2025 06:29pm

The government has decided to fully digitize the national economy and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assigned tasks to the relevant ministries and institutions in this regard.

The PM directed this while chairing a meeting on the digitization of the national economy in Islamabad.

“Improving the national economy and eliminating the informal parallel economy is a key component of the government’s reform agenda,” the PM said.

He directed the relevant authorities to immediately establish a dynamic working group for the digitization of the national economy.

“We are restructuring the system along modern lines for the development of Pakistan,” said the premier.

The PM also appreciated the successful implementation of the digital wallet system for the distribution of the Ramadan package and instructed that it be extended to other sectors as well.





