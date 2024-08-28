AGL 33.08 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.22%)
IMC gifts Toyota Fortuner GRS to Arshad Nadeem

Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2024 06:22am

KARACHI: The Indus Motor Company (IMC) has presented its top of the line “Make in Pakistan” Toyota Fortuner GRS to an Olympic record holder Arshad Nadeem as a gesture of appreciation. For the purpose, the ceremony was held at IMC manufacturing facility in Karachi, which was attended by Sharjeel Inam Memon, Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control.

Since 2023, the IMC has stood behind Arshad Nadeem and the ceremony is nothing but a gesture of appreciation on his recent success at the Paris Olympics 2024.

IMCs Chief Executive, Ali Asghar Jamali expressed, “We’re thrilled to have Arshad Nadeem here amongst us and the entire IMC team has turned up to catch a glimpse of their Olympic hero. His gold Olympic win is big news for Pakistan and taken the country by storm. Every Pakistani is absolutely overjoyed and there’s every reason, as what Arshad has achieved is no small feat on all counts. Our conviction to provide opportunities to emerging sportsmen has been a pillar of strength for many who have done Pakistan proud.”

He further said, “Our Toyota Fortuner is a pure testament of believing in local and entrusting it to make a mark on the global front, just like Arshad Nadeem did. The Toyota Fortuner is known for its cutting-edge technology, superior performance, and reliability. This is a fitting reward for an athlete who embodies determination, resilience, and excellence. We wish Arshad the very best for the future.”

The IMC’s social responsibility programme, Concern Beyond Cars, has a long-standing history of giving back to communities to help build a society that’s thriving, inclusive and one that leaves no one behind.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

