Refresher course on CLMIS for population welfare officers held

LAHORE: A refresher course on Centralized Laboratory Management Information System (CLMIS) for capacity-building training of population welfare officers was organized under the auspices of the Department of Population Welfare Cooperation and UNFPA, here at a local hotel on Tuesday.

This course aimed to train the participants and improve their work by creating and enhancing laboratory personnel knowledge and skills in using CLMIS to manage laboratory data, samples and workflow effectively.

Addressing on the occasion, Director General Population Welfare Saman Rai hoped that the participants of the course will manage laboratory operations effectively while maintaining data integrity and compliance.

With this training, the participants will be able to develop reports and dashboards in test management, test creation and scheduling, test ordering and scheduling, reporting and verification of test results, data analysis and interpretation, quality control and quality assurance, instrument integration, connecting laboratory equipment to CLMIS, automated data transfer and analysis, troubleshooting and support, laboratory regulations and standards.

In the training workshop, all the officers were also made aware of the training methodology through interactive lectures and demonstrations, hands-on practice sessions, case studies, group discussions, quizzes and assessments to assess knowledge retention.

