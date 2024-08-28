Strategic communications, outreach: Khadija Shah made lead for PTI’s EAMC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday appointed Khadija Shah as its national lead for strategic communications and outreach for the election analysis and management cell (EAMC).

In a statement on X, the party said the head of PTI’s EAMC Salman Amjad appointed Shah as the national lead for strategic communications and outreach.

Shah was arrested after the May 9 riots. She was incarcerated on charges of vandalism and rioting but was released on bail in December 2023.

