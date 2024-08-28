BMG announces names of candidates for KCCI polls

KARACHI: Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) and former president Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Zubair Motiwala, while introducing 30 BMG candidates for Karachi Chamber’s forthcoming elections, stated that all these candidates have been carefully nominated for contesting the elections comprised of businessmen, industrialists and representatives of small traders.

“We have tried our best to ensure representation of all the sectors in KCCI’s Managing Committee as we felt it really necessary to come up with an excellent team for Managing Committee which is able to effectively deal with all the economic challenges ahead of us,” he added while speaking at an event organized here at a local hotel to introduce BMG candidates for KCCI’s elections.

Vice Chairmen BMG Anjum Nisar, Jawed Bilwani, Mian Abrar Ahmed, General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil and President KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh also spoke on the occasion.

Zubair Motiwala appealed members of the business community to exhibit complete trust and confidence on the Businessmen Group which was planted by Late Siraj Kassam Teli and it was really heartening to see that all BMGIANs dedicatedly offered their services under the vision of Late Siraj Teli and would continue to do so with same zeal in the days to come.

“We will not allow anyone to create misunderstandings and differences amongst the members of business community who remain fully united under BMG’s umbrella,” he added.

While urging BMGIANs to immediately start preparations for Karachi Chamber’s elections, he advised businessmen, industrialists and small traders to maintain discipline and unity in addition to struggling really hard to ensure maximum voters’ turnout on the election day which would ensure yet another clean sweep victory for BMG.

On the occasion, all 30 candidates were introduced: Javed Balwani, Zia-ul-Arifin, Faisal Khalil Ahmed, Nusair Siraj Teli, Rehan Hanif, Muhammad Raza, Muhammad Hanif Pochi, Faiz Ahmed Advocate, Kausar Ejaz, Mubasher Dhagia, Abu Bakar Siddique Shamsi, Naushirwan Haider, Barrister Yusuf Junaid Makda, Munir Ahmed Bari, Ali Tahir Dada, Mohammad Arif Lakhani, Shawwal Ali Malik, Muhammad Ahsan Arshad Sheikh, Muhammad Shoaib Ilyas, Hasan Nasir, Muhammad Hamza Nisar, Muhammad Farhan Ashrafi, Imran Moeez Khan, Junaid Mahmood, Arshad Abdul Majeed Jiwani, Muhammad Asim Ejaz, Sheikh Mudassar Rafiq Magun, Faisal Anees Majeed Bombia, Muhammad Asif Gulfam and Muhammad Akram Rana.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024