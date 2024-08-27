US, China condemn terrorist attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan

The United States (US) and China on Tuesday condemned recent terrorist attacks in the Balochistan province of Pakistan, which killed at least 50 people.

“The United States strongly condemns yesterday’s deadly attacks in Balochistan that targeted security officials and civilians, including the murder of twenty-three innocent civilians in Musakhail,” the US Embassy in Islamabad said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

At least 23 people were gunned down on Monday in Balochistan’s Musakhel district after armed men offloaded passengers from trucks and buses and shot them.

In a separate statement later on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the security forces had killed 21 terrorists in Balochistan during a clearance operation against militants behind multiple attacks across the province. The operations were carried out in Musakhel, Kalat, and Lasbela districts in which 14 security personnel embraced martyrdom, it added.

“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those killed in yesterday’s attacks. The United States will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism,” the US Embassy said.

Earlier on Tuesday, China condemned the attacks in Balochistan, saying it would continue to give strong support to Pakistan in its anti-terrorism action.

Türkiye condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan

Türkiye also condemned terrorists attacks in the Balochistan province on Monday, saying it “stands in full solidarity with friendly and brotherly government and people of Pakistan in fight against terrorism”.

“We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and convey our condolences to their families,” Türkiye’s foreign ministry said in a statement shared on X.

‘It is now time to end terrorism’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that it was now “time to end terrorism” after terrorists launched numerous attacks in Balochistan.

“The sole aim of their nefarious and impure goals is to stop the journey of progress in Pakistan,” the premier said while addressing the federal cabinet.

“Doors of dialogue are open for those who believe in Pakistan and its constitution,” he said. “However, no talks will be held with the enemies and terrorists.”