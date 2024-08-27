Govt tells NA: Senior most SC judge appointed as CJP

ISLAMABAD: As speculations of a possible tenure extension to the incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa were rife, the government on Monday informed the National Assembly that the senior most judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan is appointed as the chief justice of Pakistan and matter of the chief justice of the Supreme Court can only be handled according to the Constitution.

“The matter of appointing the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court can only proceed in accordance with the Constitution,” said Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar while responding to Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, who demanded to issue the notification of the next chief justice without any further delay.

Omar Ayub Khan on Monday demanded the government to immediately announce the name of the new chief justice, replacing the incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa amid speculations of a possible tenure extension.

PTI demands notification for next CJP

Speaking on a point of order in the house, Ayub reiterated that the government should promptly reveal the new chief justice’s name in the current circumstances. He warned of strong protests if any legislation on this matter is introduced.

Tarar said that under the existing constitution and laws, a senior judge from the high courts could be appointed as chief justice by the Judicial Commission and parliamentary committee.

He noted that a judge from the Lahore High Court, ranked fifth in seniority, had been appointed Chief Justice by the Judicial Commission.

“The 18th Amendment mandates that the most senior judge be appointed as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. The matter of appointing the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court can only proceed in accordance with the Constitution,” he added.

Omar Ayub also thanked Speaker Ayaz Sadiq for issuing production orders for Haji Imtiaz Chaudhry, allowing him to attend the session. “This is a commendable tradition, and I want to praise Ayaz Sadiq for it,” Ayub remarked.

The opposition leader condemned the recent terrorist activities in Punjab’s Katcha area and called for the dismissal of the Punjab Inspector General of Police. Ayub also announced that the PTI would hold a grand public rally on September 8, regardless of the circumstances.

However, the National Assembly echoed with concerns over internet slowdown and the implementation of a firewall in the country as Rai Hasan Nawaz Kharal of PTI accused the government of being afraid of youth, prompting the move to implement a firewall.

Responding to these concerns, Minister of Law Azam Nazeer Tarar did not confirm whether a firewall was being implemented but stated that efforts were under way to improve internet services. “The government aims to enhance the entire IT system…the issue of internet slowdown will be resolved within the next five to six days,” he added.

Tarar further mentioned that the Minister for IT would provide a detailed response on the matter, but had to return to Lahore due to his mother’s illness.

Tarar acknowledged that laying fibre optic networks posed a significant challenge. He also noted that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had already provided its stance on the firewall issue, highlighting that there were many rumours. “We will see significant improvements in the coming days,” he assured.

Meanwhile, the PTA has provided VPN services to companies and freelancers affected by the internet speed issues.

This information came to light during the National Assembly session when the Ministry of Information Technology presented details of the registered VPNs with the PTA.

According to the documents submitted by the Ministry of Information Technology, 20,500 VPNs are registered for 1,422 companies in the country, including 1,286 VPNs for companies, 136 for freelancers, and those registered with P@SHA.

The document further detailed that the 1,286 VPNs cater to 19,840 company users, while 136 licences cover 180 VPNs. Additionally, 417 VPNs registered under P@SHA are recognised by the PTA.

In a written response, the Ministry of IT stated that the PTA is collaborating with the Ministry of IT and other stakeholders on VPN registration, and has provided VPN facilities to companies and freelancers, given the current circumstances.

Separately, the house passed the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 under which the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) shall delimit a union council into nine wards for the election of members on general seats.

According to the clause 3 of the Bill, “Union Council: A union council shall consist of the following members elected, (i) chairman and vice chairman, as joint candidates; (ii) nine general members; (iii) one woman; (iv) one peasant or worker or businessman or technocrat; (v) one youth member; and (vi) one non-Muslim.”

The clause 5 of the bill reads, “Election of the members of the union councils. (1) All nine general members of each union council shall be directly elected by the voters registered in the concerned union council. (2) Save as otherwise provided, in the first meeting of the union council to be convened and presided over by the secretary of the union council and to the exclusion of any other business, the general members of the union council shall elect through secret ballot one women, one peasant or worker or businessman or technocrat, one youth member and one non-Muslim member mentioned at serial number (iii) to (vi) of section 11 of this Act: Provided that election of the members shall be conducted in the prescribed manner.

(3) After the completion of the process of the election under sub-section (2), the secretary of the union council shall convene and preside meeting of the union council to elect a chairman and vice chairman as joint candidate from members mentioned at serial number (ii) to (vi) of section 11 of this Act: Provided that the electoral college for the election of the chairman and vice chairman as joint candidate shall be members mentioned at serial number (ii) to (vi) of section 11 of this Act: Provided further that election of the chairman and vice chairman shall be conducted in the prescribed manner.”

However, Minister for Aviation Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the New Gwadar International Airport project is substantially completed and operationalisation of the new airport is expected by the end of this year after formal handovers and trials.

He said that the New General Aviation Aerodrome near Muridke is substantially completed and will be operational by the end of next month. It is anticipated that general aviation organisations and flying schools will be relocated to the new aerodrome within three to four months.

Several reports of various standing committees of the National Assembly which include the State vs Mubarak Ahmad Sani and another, the Establishment of Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal Bill, 2024, the Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024,

The Apostille Bill, 2024, the Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024, were presented before the house.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024