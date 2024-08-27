Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Two militaries decide to step up cooperation

Nuzhat Nazar Published 27 Aug, 2024 06:44am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: During a meeting at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, Commander of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Ground Forces, General Li Qiaoming, lauded Pakistan’s steadfast efforts in combating terrorism and extremism.

General Li praised the professionalism and dedication of the Pakistan Army, highlighting its pivotal role in maintaining regional stability, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

The meeting provided a platform for detailed discussions on key areas of mutual interest, including regional security, military training, and strategies to enhance bilateral defence cooperation.

Both sides underscored the significance of the enduring relationship between the Pakistan Army and the PLA, with General Syed Asim Munir emphasising that the robust military cooperation reflects the deep-rooted brotherhood between Pakistan and China.

The ISPR noted that COAS General Munir expressed his gratitude to the visiting dignitary, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to its fraternal ties with China.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the GHQ, General Li paid homage at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada by laying a floral wreath. He was also presented with a guard of honour by a ceremonial contingent of the Pakistan Army, marking the visit with respect and camaraderie.

