PDWP approves 3 uplift schemes worth Rs11bn

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved three development schemes worth Rs 11 billion on Monday. In this regard, a meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan held here in which three significant development projects amounting to Rs 11 billion were approved.

The construction of Flyover at Khawaja Corporation on Adyala Road, District Rawalpindi estimated cost at Rs 2,113.612 million and dualization of Road from Mandi Baha-ud-Din City to Sarai Alamgir Canal Pul Main G.T Road via Village Rasool, Length 46 km, District M.B. Din with estimated cost of Rs 8,125.250 million were approved.

The rooftop rainwater harvesting in MC Murree with estimated cost of Rs 442.32 million was also approved in the PDWP meeting.

These schemes aim to enhance infrastructure and improve local government services in the region.

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masoud Anwar, members of the P&D Board, heads of relevant departments, and other senior representatives.

