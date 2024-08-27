CM satisfied over Urs security: ‘Data Ganj Baksh spread message of love, peace, tolerance’

LAHORE: “Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh spread the message of love, respect, peace and tolerance,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her words of respect for the religious and spiritual services of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali bin Usman Al-Hajwairi on his 981st Urs.

The CM expressed her satisfaction over the administrative and security arrangements of Urs. She directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures for the hospitality of devotees attending Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh’s Urs, and said, “continuously monitor the security arrangements on the occasion.”

She added, “Pilgrims coming to the Urs are our guests, they must be treated with love.” She underscored, “Pilgrims and devotees should be offered Langar with love and respect.”

She said, “Best discipline should be ensured to avoid rush on Sabils.”

She directed wardens and officers on duty to take necessary measures for the smooth flow of traffic during Urs.”

Moreover, the CM has directed the authorities concerned not to allow bread to be sold above the fixed price in any city.

While chairing a special meeting on price control immediately after her return to Lahore from Murree, she reviewed food prices, especially the prices of bread and flour, separately in each district.

She said, “Flour should be supplied to people across the province at controlled rate.”

The CM was briefed by Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhatta about the prices of essential commodities in the province. She was also briefed in detail about price control efforts of the administration in different districts. She was apprised that as per a report of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Punjab has the lowest food rates compared to all other provinces.

The CM expressed satisfaction over price control mechanism in the province, and appreciated the efforts of administrative authorities in this regard.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Chairperson Price Control Task Force Salma Butt and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal, Secretary Industry, Secretary Agriculture and other relevant officers were also present.

