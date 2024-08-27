Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-27

Red Zone sealed as USC employees protest

Recorder Report Published 27 Aug, 2024 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: The law enforcement agencies, on Monday, put security on high alert in the city and sealed the Red Zone in the wake of a protest by Utility Stores Cooperation (USC) employees against the government’s plans to close the organisation.

The capital police sealed the Red Zone and kept open only one gate of the Zone for the entry of motorists as the USC employees announced to stage a protest outside parliament against the proposed closure of the organisation.

The administration has sealed the Red Zone by placing shipping containers in order to avert the entry of protesters to the Red Zone.

However, the USC employees staged a sit-in outside their head office and did not move towards the Red Zone.

The protesters chanted slogans against the government; the workers expressed their frustration and concerns over the potential loss of their jobs.

A union leader, Arif Shah, said that the protest has been started with the participation of all employees.

We will continue to stage sit-in and protest till fulfil our demands regarding the reversal government plan to close USC. We do not accept the government’s decision, he said.

He said that the government has not increased the salaries of USC employees for the last four years, as well as, not regularised contract employees.

The protesters also demanded a 100 percent salary raise.

During a recent parliamentary body meeting, the secretary of industries confirmed that the government is planning shutting down USC as part of a right-sizing initiative.

The funds saved from the subsidy will be redirected to address the energy crisis, particularly, in offering relief on electricity bills.

The USC operates over 4,000 stores nationwide, aiming to provide essential commodities to the public at subsidised rates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LEAs usc Red Zone Red Zone sealed Utility Stores Cooperation USC employees protest USC employees

Comments

200 characters

Red Zone sealed as USC employees protest

Board meetings scheduled till Sept 4: Pakistan not on IMF agenda yet

Finnish financier apprised of Pakistan’s potential investment scope

Govt tells NA: Senior most SC judge appointed as CJP

Service life of BQPS-I units: PSA opposes KE’s extension plea

FPA, QTA determination: SC asks Nepra to hold its meeting on Sep 5

Govt considering installing prepaid power meters

Govt has failed to finalise policy on EV-charging stations

Discos and KE: Rs1.90 per unit QTA for Q4FY24 approved

Rs33.5bn incurred on Feb 8 elections: ECP

Choice posting: FBR chairman takes action against officer

Read more stories