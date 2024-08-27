Red Zone sealed as USC employees protest

ISLAMABAD: The law enforcement agencies, on Monday, put security on high alert in the city and sealed the Red Zone in the wake of a protest by Utility Stores Cooperation (USC) employees against the government’s plans to close the organisation.

The capital police sealed the Red Zone and kept open only one gate of the Zone for the entry of motorists as the USC employees announced to stage a protest outside parliament against the proposed closure of the organisation.

The administration has sealed the Red Zone by placing shipping containers in order to avert the entry of protesters to the Red Zone.

However, the USC employees staged a sit-in outside their head office and did not move towards the Red Zone.

The protesters chanted slogans against the government; the workers expressed their frustration and concerns over the potential loss of their jobs.

A union leader, Arif Shah, said that the protest has been started with the participation of all employees.

We will continue to stage sit-in and protest till fulfil our demands regarding the reversal government plan to close USC. We do not accept the government’s decision, he said.

He said that the government has not increased the salaries of USC employees for the last four years, as well as, not regularised contract employees.

The protesters also demanded a 100 percent salary raise.

During a recent parliamentary body meeting, the secretary of industries confirmed that the government is planning shutting down USC as part of a right-sizing initiative.

The funds saved from the subsidy will be redirected to address the energy crisis, particularly, in offering relief on electricity bills.

The USC operates over 4,000 stores nationwide, aiming to provide essential commodities to the public at subsidised rates.

