Aug 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mobile phone services suspended in Karachi today on account of Chehlum

BR Web Desk Published 26 Aug, 2024 10:28am

Cellular services in all major cities of Sindh, including Karachi continued to be suspended on Monday on account of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam-e-Hussain being observed today.

In Karachi, the mobile phone services were suspended on Sunday night and will remain the same the whole day.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government had announced closure of all the public and private schools in the province.

The Chehlum observance takes place 40 days after Ashura and commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and other martyrs of Karbala.

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) mobile services signals

Comments

200 characters

Mobile phone services suspended in Karachi today on account of Chehlum

FBR finalises August collection strategy

23 bus passengers killed in Balochistan’s Musakhel

Govt decides to bring in 50pc govt imports thru Gwadar port

PD working on Reko Diq project transaction

Power sharing formula in Punjab: PML(N)- PPP body reaches agreement

Pakistan invites Modi to SCO moot

PakPWD closure: PM reviews legal aspects, final stages

President endorses FTO’s order against fake sales tax invoices

Fuel price adjustment row: SECL has refused to pay dues to SNGPL?

Read more stories