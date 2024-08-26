Mobile phone services suspended in Karachi today on account of Chehlum

Cellular services in all major cities of Sindh, including Karachi continued to be suspended on Monday on account of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam-e-Hussain being observed today.

In Karachi, the mobile phone services were suspended on Sunday night and will remain the same the whole day.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government had announced closure of all the public and private schools in the province.

The Chehlum observance takes place 40 days after Ashura and commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and other martyrs of Karbala.