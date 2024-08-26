Aug 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mobile phone services suspended in Karachi, other cities on account of Chehlum

BR Web Desk Published August 26, 2024 Updated August 26, 2024 01:44pm

Cellular services in all major cities of Sindh, including Karachi, remained suspended on Monday on account of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam-e-Hussain being observed today.

In Karachi, mobile phone services were suspended on Sunday night and will stay this way the entire day.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) also issued a statement, saying that the services were suspended on the directions of the Interior Ministry.

“Voice and data service will remain suspended in Karachi and interior Sindh including Khairpur, Hyderabad Larkana, Sukkur and Shikarpur on 26 August, 2024 with immediate effect,” the PTA said.

This decision has been taken to maintain law and order situation during Chehlum, it added.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government had already announced closure of all public and private schools in the province.

The Chehlum observance takes place 40 days after Ashura and commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and other martyrs of Karbala.

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) mobile services signals

Comments

200 characters
T Aug 26, 2024 10:50am
please suspend internet, water, electricity and finally oxygen.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Aamir Aug 26, 2024 12:29pm
What a country. Where does this happen that mobile services get suspended over a religious ritual
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Doc Asad Aug 26, 2024 02:39pm
itna zada zada defence budget lete hain ..aur solution bus yehi k cellular band kardo..
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Mobile phone services suspended in Karachi, other cities on account of Chehlum

12 terrorists killed in Balochistan after security forces respond to several attacks

Pakistani pilgrim bus crashes in Iran, killing three: media

Intra-day update: rupee registers some gain against US dollar

Hub Power Holdings enters JV for mineral exploration in Pakistan

Shell Pakistan posts Rs1.1bn profit in Apr-Jun 2024, over 86% lower year-on-year

HBL registers Rs14.01bn profit during April-June 2024, 7% higher YoY

Finally, FBR reaches out to traders

FBR finalises August collection strategy

Govt decides to bring in 50pc govt imports thru Gwadar port

Read more stories