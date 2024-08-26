Power sharing formula in Punjab: PML(N)- PPP body reaches agreement

LAHORE: PML-N and PPP joint negotiation committee met at Governor House Lahore on Sunday to discuss power sharing formula in the province, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and PPP Punjab president Raja Pervez Ashraf jointly chaired the meeting.

PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Malik Ahmed Khan participated on the behalf of PML-N while Governor Punjab Salim Haider Khan, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Hasan Murtaza participated in the meeting on behalf of PPP. PPP MPA Ali Haider Gilani attended the meeting through video link.

Both sides agreed that in order to implement the agreement, government will implement some points immediately while on some points government has sought time frame. It was agreed that government will implement various points of the power sharing formula in phases.

Shehbaz, Bilawal take stock of situation

It was agreed that PML-N Punjab government will take PPP MPAs into confidence on key government polices, legalization and budget affairs. Moreover, both parties agreed to work together for political stability in the country.

PML-N consented that PPP MPAs will appoint administrative officers of their choice in the constituencies from where they have obtained victories. During the meeting it was also agreed that PML-N will give equal development funds to the People’s Party MPAs in Punjab.

At the end of the meeting, the leaders of both the parties agreed that they will present the report on the agreed points of the meeting to the party leadership who will finally give nod to the power sharing formula.

After the meeting, PPP leader Hassan Murtaza told media that PPP and PML-N leaders’ coordination committee meeting remained positive.

The coordination committee have constituted a sub committee which will present its report within a week. Hassan Murtaza rejected the notion that PPP was seeking power sharing deal with PML-N. He said both parties wanted to enhance their cooperation and coalition. He also said that inflation and law and order situation was also discussed during the meeting.

