APTMA polls: Gohar Ejaz Group wins for 16th consecutive year

LAHORE: Dr Gohar Ejaz Group swept APTMA elections for the 16th consecutive year. A total of 24 members, including Dr Gohar Ejaz, have been elected unopposed to the APTMA Committee. Fourteen members from the North Zone are among the elected members.

The APTMA announcement confirmed that the annual election process has been completed, with all 24 members elected unopposed.

Dr Gohar Ejaz Group had defeated the Mian Mansha Group 16 years ago and has remained successful ever since. The Mian Mansha Group has faced continuous defeat since then. The new members will elect the chairman and other office-bearers. APTMA Patron-in-Chief Dr Gohar Ejaz expressed gratitude to all members for this success and trust. This success is a testament to the group’s continued support.

Dr Gohar Ejaz further stated that they will continue to strive for the development of the textile sector. However, the government should bring the electricity tariff for the textile sector at par with other countries in the region. The textile sector is facing difficulties due to expensive electricity.

