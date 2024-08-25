AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-25

CM reaches RYK to boost morale of Police force

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2024 03:05am

LAHORE: “The policemen are like brothers and sons, I consider their pain as my own, their attackers will not be spared,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

On reaching Rahim Yar Khan to boost morale of the police personnels deputed in Katcha area, the CM visited Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan to inquire after the health of injured policemen. She prayed for their complete and early recovery.

She also met and interacted with the parents and families of the injured soldiers. One of the wounded soldiers Bilal expressed his determination and said, ”Our morale is high, we will recover and fight again. Police will continue to fight with the enemies of peace.”

She also listened to the doctors and staff of the hospital and directed the administration to solve their problems at the earliest.

Later, the CM met families of the martyrs at DPO office Rahim Yar Khan. She consoled the bereaved families, offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with them.

She said, ”There was a mistake, which will be rectified, such an incident will not happen in future, every martyr is a hero of the nation. The damage is expensive, the police will also ensure safety of vehicles, a permanent solution to the problem of dirt must be found, the construction of check posts should be completed as soon as possible.”

She also loved the young children of the martyred officers, and said, “The children of the martyrs will be given free education, houses and jobs. There are no words to express the grief of martyrdom of policemen in the attack of robbers.”

She said, ”Mohammad Nawaz Sharif asked me to immediately go to the bereaved families as soon as I got the information. The loss is irreparable, the police will also ensure safety of its people in future.” Earlier, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed in detail about the tragedy in Katcha.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah, Home Secretary Noor Alamin Mengal, IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar and Additional IGs attended the meeting. Police and administrative officials were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz Sharif katcha area Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan

