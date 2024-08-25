CM reaches RYK to boost morale of Police force

LAHORE: “The policemen are like brothers and sons, I consider their pain as my own, their attackers will not be spared,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

On reaching Rahim Yar Khan to boost morale of the police personnels deputed in Katcha area, the CM visited Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan to inquire after the health of injured policemen. She prayed for their complete and early recovery.

She also met and interacted with the parents and families of the injured soldiers. One of the wounded soldiers Bilal expressed his determination and said, ”Our morale is high, we will recover and fight again. Police will continue to fight with the enemies of peace.”

She also listened to the doctors and staff of the hospital and directed the administration to solve their problems at the earliest.

Later, the CM met families of the martyrs at DPO office Rahim Yar Khan. She consoled the bereaved families, offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with them.

She said, ”There was a mistake, which will be rectified, such an incident will not happen in future, every martyr is a hero of the nation. The damage is expensive, the police will also ensure safety of vehicles, a permanent solution to the problem of dirt must be found, the construction of check posts should be completed as soon as possible.”

She also loved the young children of the martyred officers, and said, “The children of the martyrs will be given free education, houses and jobs. There are no words to express the grief of martyrdom of policemen in the attack of robbers.”

She said, ”Mohammad Nawaz Sharif asked me to immediately go to the bereaved families as soon as I got the information. The loss is irreparable, the police will also ensure safety of its people in future.” Earlier, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed in detail about the tragedy in Katcha.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah, Home Secretary Noor Alamin Mengal, IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar and Additional IGs attended the meeting. Police and administrative officials were also present.

