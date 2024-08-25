Preparations for SCO moot reviewed

ISLAMABAD: In preparation for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting and other major international events, the Jinnah Convention Centre is undergoing extensive renovation to meet global standards.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited the site on Saturday to inspect the progress of the renovation, accompanied by senior CDA officers.

During the visit, Randhawa was briefed that the renovation work is being carried out around the clock under the supervision of architects and engineers. The upgrade includes a complete overhaul of the main hall, committee rooms, and corridors, focusing on flooring, structural repairs, painting, and glasswork. Additionally, the furniture and carpets are being revamped for an enhanced experience.

The ongoing project also includes significant landscaping efforts, featuring tree plantation, horticulture, and modern lighting around the centre to improve its visual appeal.

Randhawa emphasised that the goal of the revamp is to ensure the Jinnah Convention Centre is fully equipped to host the SCO meeting and other significant national and international events in Islamabad in the near future.

