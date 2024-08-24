Sit-ins, rallies are business of Adiala Jail prisoner: minister

LAHORE: Information Minister Punjab, Azma Bokhari, said that the video of Ali Amin Gandapur distributing five-thousand-rupee notes is a slap in the face of the KPK government.

“The people who gather crowds through music concerts and by distributing money claim that the nation is with them,” Azma said, adding: “It is not the nation but daily wage workers and digital terrorists who are with the Adiala Jail prisoner.”

She said the “Fitna” party should admit that its time is up. A chameleon changes its color but not its nature.

Responding to statements of Ali Amin Gandapur and Barrister Saif, the Punjab minister said that even if the entire PTI takes a sacred dip in the Ganges, the black marks of May 9 cannot be erased from their record. “Sit-ins and rallies are the business of the Adiala Jail prisoner.

Without sit-ins and rallies, the Fitna party neither gets foreign funding nor can they pay their digital terrorists. For the past year, the “Fitna” party has been facing an extreme financial crisis due to its inability to hold rallies and sit-ins,” Azma added.

The minister said that it is a sign of Allah’s grandeur that now those who desecrated the sanctity of the army on May 9 will lecture us about its honor and dignity. The horrific faces of your people and the stench of your politics have been exposed. The nation is with Pakistan and the Pakistan Muslim League (N), not with the “Fitna” party, she added.

