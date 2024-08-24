AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-24

Victims of Iran bus accident: Sindh govt announces Rs5m compensation

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2024 06:24am

KARACHI: On the instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced Rs. 5 million in compensation for the families of those who tragically lost their lives in the road accident in Iran, along with Rs. 1 million for the injured.

A statement issued from the CM House on Friday said that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given instructions to the Sindh Chief Minister to announce compensation for the families of those who lost their lives and sustained injuries in a road accident in Iran.

The chief minister announced Rs5 million in compensation for the families of those who lost their lives in the road accident in Iran and Rs1 million for the injured.

Out of the 28 pilgrims who died in the road accident, 10 were from Larkana, six from Kashmore, four from Khairpur, three from Kambar-Shahdadkot, three from Karachi, and one each from Dadu and Jamshoro.

A total of 25 people were injured in the incident, with eight from Larkana, five from Kambar-Shahdadkot, four from Khairpur, three from Dadu, four each from Naushehroferoze, Shikarpur, Karachi, and Sehwan, and one from Balochistan.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, at the request of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, sent a C-130 to Iran to bring back the bodies and injured individuals from a tragic road accident. The Sindh government has arranged air ambulances and ground ambulances to transport the bodies from the airport to their respective cities/towns and to shift the injured to hospitals via air ambulance if they are being transferred to Karachi.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah sent Minister of Energy Nasir Shah to Sukkur/Jacobabad (airports) to finalise the arrangements and receive the bodies to shift them to their respective areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Syed Murad Ali Shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sindh Government CM Sindh road accident bus accident compensation payment Victims of Iran bus accident

Comments

200 characters

Victims of Iran bus accident: Sindh govt announces Rs5m compensation

Revenue mobilisation: FBR constitutes reforms working group

Roosevelt divestment: No FA appointment approval or decision from govt

Aurangzeb briefed about Turkish aviation strategy

Financing of Diamer-Bhasha project: Govt weighing different options

Govt mulling shutting down utility stores

APTMA urges govt to do away with ‘regressive’ taxation policies

Admin pool: Notifications of transfers, postings still intact: FBR

CCP grants approval: AAML gaining control of FAML’s certain funds

Weekly SPI down 0.10pc

IK ‘explains’ why PTI rally rescheduled

Read more stories