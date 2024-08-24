INGOs’ registration: SECP issues clarification

ISLAMABAD: The International Non-Governmental Organisations (INGOs) in Pakistan are not required to get registration from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

In this regard, the SECP has issued a clarification on registration of International Non-Governmental Organizations on Friday.

According to the SECP’s clarification, International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs) in Pakistan are governed by the Ministry of Interior under its INGO policy dated October 2, 2015.

The recent amendments introduced by SECP through SRO 1221(I)/2024 in the Companies Regulations 2024 aims to clarify that INGOs are not required to register with SECP, as the Ministry of Interior is the sole authority responsible for their registration, monitoring, and operations.

These amendments have been made to clearly outline the regulatory requirements, ensuring the protection of public interest and simplifying processes for the general public, SECP added.

