AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-24

INGOs’ registration: SECP issues clarification

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2024 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: The International Non-Governmental Organisations (INGOs) in Pakistan are not required to get registration from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

In this regard, the SECP has issued a clarification on registration of International Non-Governmental Organizations on Friday.

According to the SECP’s clarification, International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs) in Pakistan are governed by the Ministry of Interior under its INGO policy dated October 2, 2015.

The recent amendments introduced by SECP through SRO 1221(I)/2024 in the Companies Regulations 2024 aims to clarify that INGOs are not required to register with SECP, as the Ministry of Interior is the sole authority responsible for their registration, monitoring, and operations.

These amendments have been made to clearly outline the regulatory requirements, ensuring the protection of public interest and simplifying processes for the general public, SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SECP Ministry of Interior INGOs INGOs registration

Comments

200 characters

INGOs’ registration: SECP issues clarification

Revenue mobilisation: FBR constitutes reforms working group

Roosevelt divestment: No FA appointment approval or decision from govt

Aurangzeb briefed about Turkish aviation strategy

Financing of Diamer-Bhasha project: Govt weighing different options

Govt mulling shutting down utility stores

APTMA urges govt to do away with ‘regressive’ taxation policies

Admin pool: Notifications of transfers, postings still intact: FBR

CCP grants approval: AAML gaining control of FAML’s certain funds

Weekly SPI down 0.10pc

IK ‘explains’ why PTI rally rescheduled

Read more stories