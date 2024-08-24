AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
TLP leader: ATC refuses further physical remand

Published August 24, 2024

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Friday denied further physical remand of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Maulana Muhammad Tahir Saifi and sent him to jail on judicial remand in a case of inciting people against the Chief Justice Pakistan.

Earlier, the police produced the cleric before the court on expiry of his previous remand and requested for his further custody

However, the duty Judge turned down the police plea and sent the cleric on judicial remand for 14 days.

Several FIRs have been registered against the TLP leaders and workers in different cities since party’s deputy emir Pir Zaheerul Hassan Shah issued a call for violence against Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

