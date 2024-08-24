AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-24

Non-implementation of axle load control regime causing huge losses

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2024 06:24am

KARACHI: The failure to implement an axle load control regime on motorways has resulted in staggering human and economic costs. Each year, approximately 35,000 people lose their lives in road accidents on the motorways.

Additionally, the government spends around Rs.75 billion annually on motorway repair work.

This was revealed at the launching ceremony of a research report on ‘Laws related to commercial vehicles’ in Pakistan at a local hotel. The research was carried out by the Faculty of Law, Politics & Governance, Ziauddin University, and sponsored by the Fleet Operators Association of Pakistan (FOAP). The report aims to provide a clear and concise understanding of the legal framework governing commercial vehicles in our country and the need for cohesion and completeness.

Murtaza Ahmad Ali, Chairman of FOAP, highlighted the lack of harmonisation among provincial laws governing commercial vehicles, leading to implementation difficulties. This disjointed approach has resulted in Pakistan’s exclusion from the logistics performance index since 2018. The report comes at a crucial time as the government plans to extend trade routes to Central Asia, where stricter Euro-5 and Euro-6 standards are enforced. Ali emphasised that Pakistan is still struggling to harmonise its laws, potentially hindering these trade opportunities.

With approximately 300,000 commercial vehicles operating in Pakistan and contributing significantly to the GDP and employment, the absence of a cohesive regulatory system is concerning. Ali warned that the country might not fully benefit from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) without proper implementation of laws.

Dr Khalid from Ziauddin University pointed out that while Pakistan has over 70,000 laws on paper, their implementation remains a challenge. He called for societal responsibility in making the system more effective.

Ashique Hussain, sector commander of the motorway police, urged all stakeholders to play their part in implementing these laws, stressing the need for special efforts to incorporate all related regulations for smooth execution.

Imdad Naqvi, president of the All Pakistan Cars Carrier Association, expressed concern over the Sindh government’s apparent indifference to implementing commercial vehicle laws, despite repeated requests.

This report underscores the urgent need for a unified approach to commercial vehicle regulations in Pakistan, highlighting the potential for improved road safety and economic efficiency through proper implementation of axle load controls and harmonised laws across provinces.

