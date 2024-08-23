Palm falls on weak soyoil, set to post weekly gain

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday, snapping two straight session of gains, tracking weak soyoil in Dalian and Chicago markets but were headed for their first weekly gain in five weeks.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 25 ringgit, or 0.65%, to 3,810 ringgit ($869.66)a metric ton by 0231 GMT.

Malaysian palm oil futures rise on Dalian strength, Indonesia biodiesel plan

For the week the contract has gained 3.26%, its biggest weekly gain since May-end.

Fundamentals