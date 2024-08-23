AGL 27.17 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.03%)
AIRLINK 135.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.37%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.63%)
DFML 41.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
DGKC 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.03%)
FCCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFBL 44.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.26%)
FFL 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 147.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
HUMNL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
KOSM 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.48%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 135.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
PPL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
PRL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.88%)
PTC 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.32%)
SEARL 59.73 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (3.07%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
TOMCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.98%)
TREET 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.79%)
TRG 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
UNITY 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,382 Increased By 21.9 (0.26%)
BR30 26,442 Increased By 41.6 (0.16%)
KSE100 78,999 Increased By 205.9 (0.26%)
KSE30 25,061 Increased By 38.8 (0.15%)
Markets

Palm falls on weak soyoil, set to post weekly gain

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2024 10:35am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday, snapping two straight session of gains, tracking weak soyoil in Dalian and Chicago markets but were headed for their first weekly gain in five weeks.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 25 ringgit, or 0.65%, to 3,810 ringgit ($869.66)a metric ton by 0231 GMT.

Malaysian palm oil futures rise on Dalian strength, Indonesia biodiesel plan

For the week the contract has gained 3.26%, its biggest weekly gain since May-end.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s palm oil contract gained 0.52%, while the most-active soyoil contract was down 0.24%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.4%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Indonesia plans to implement biodiesel with a mandatory 40% blend of palm oil-based fuel from Jan. 1 next year, a senior energy ministry official said.

  • Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Aug. 1-20 fell between 16.7% and 18.4% from a month earlier, data from cargo surveyors Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS), Intertek Testing Services and AmSpec Agri Malaysia showed.

  • Palm oil FCPOc3 may retest resistance of 3,833 ringgit per metric ton, a break above which could confirm a target range of 3,862 ringgit to 3,880 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. Reuters

