AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
AIRLINK 137.31 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.16%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.74%)
DFML 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.48%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.56%)
FCCL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.41%)
FFBL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.51%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.47%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
NBP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.82%)
PAEL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.65%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.81%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TPLP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.32%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 79.8 (0.96%)
BR30 26,400 Increased By 397.5 (1.53%)
KSE100 78,793 Increased By 532.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,022 Increased By 132.8 (0.53%)
Aug 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-23

Malaysian palm oil futures rise on Dalian strength, Indonesia biodiesel plan

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2024 03:24am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second straight session on Thursday, underpinned by gains in Dalian vegetable oils and Indonesia’s plans to boost its biodiesel mandate. The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 49 ringgit, or 1.31%, to 3,803 ringgit ($868.66) a metric ton by midday.

“Indonesia biodiesel blend upgrade to B40 and lower production cycle in the first quarter (next year) is supporting the contract higher,” said Sathia Varqa, senior analyst with Fastmarkets Palm Oil Analytics. Indonesia planned to raise its palm-based biodiesel mandate to 40% starting Jan. 1 2025 from currently 35%, state news agency Antara reported.

Indonesia’s energy ministry tested biodiesel mixed with 40% palm oil-based fuel on trains in July and is planning several other tests on power plants, agriculture machinery and the shipping industry, which is expected to be concluded in December, before raising the blend.

“A higher biodiesel mandate means higher consumption of CPO within the domestic Indonesian market, expected to be around 15 million tonnes, resulting in less availability for exports, leaving Malaysia to expand and penetrate new CPO export markets,” he added. Dalian’s palm oil contract gained 1.91%, while the most active soyoil contract was up 0.73%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.18%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Aug. 1-20 fell between 16.7% and 18.4% from a month earlier, data from cargo surveyors Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS), Intertek Testing Services and AmSpec Agri Malaysia showed.

Palm oil may retest resistance of 3,782 ringgit per metric ton, a break above could confirm both a target of 3,809 ringgit and an inverted head-and-shoulders.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil Malaysia ringgit

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil futures rise on Dalian strength, Indonesia biodiesel plan

Aurangzeb holds virtual meeting with Group CEO of DIB

‘Buna Raast’ will revolutionise remittances: PM

Adverse impact of budget on refineries policy: PD and FBR preparing a viable solution

Lift HSD or face consequences, Ogra warns PSO and others

Reforms in aviation sector reviewed: PM for further improvement in facilities at airports

Levy of Rs3.09/unit FCA: KE seeks Nepra’s approval

JUI to observe ‘day of gratitude’ today

Illegal tax recovery by FBR: President confirms FTO’s landmark order

‘Controversial paragraphs’ in Mubarak Sani case decision: Joint appeal of federal, Punjab govts allowed

Foreign assets: Lahore ATIR issues order in favour of taxpayer

Read more stories