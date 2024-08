KCCI elections to be held on Sept 21

KARACHI: The annual elections of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) for the year 2024-26 for 30 vacant managing committee seats will be held on September 21, 2024.

Last date for receiving Nomination Paper(s) is 23rd August 2024. Last date for withdrawal of nomination(s) to avoid appearance of candidate’s name on the Ballot Paper is 5th September, 2024.

The following 30 members of Managing Committee shall retire: Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, Tanveer Ahmed Barry, Altaf A Ghaffar, Muhammad Aslam (Nathani), Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, Muhammad Farooq Zahid, Mohammad Haris Agar, Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Arif Doni, Ahmed Azeem Alavi, Tariq Ikram Khan, Chaudhry Amir Abdullah, Sohail Ahmed, Muhammad Iqbal Khamisani, Muhammad Yousuf Yaqoob, Ibrahim Mustafa Ahmed Shamsi, Junaid Ur Rehman, Waris Zia, Shoaib Manzoor, Amir Iqbal Naviwala, Bilal Saleem, Shoaib Sultan, Adeel Nasir Presswala, Shaikh Waqas Anjum, Muhammad Kashif Shaikh, Sohail Shamim Firpo, Muhammad Farooq AfzaL, Atif Tariq, Imran Ahmed Sheikh, Aslam (Pakhali).

