Pakistan Print 2024-08-23

RUDA CEO unveils vision for revitalized Ravi

Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2024 03:24am

LAHORE: Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Chief Executive Officer Imran Amin has said that the key objective of river training works is to rejuvenate the River Ravi, in a few years Ravi will be flowing as a perennial river with its creek having 59 billion litres of water with its first barrage.

He expressed these views during his visit to the river training site here on Thursday where river training works were underway, which will control, mitigate and subdue the hydrological stress and floods based on 1000 years of repeat water cycle in the river.

The river training works encompass different structures constructed for stabilising a river channel in a certain alignment and cross-section. On this occasion, the RUDA CEO was told that out of the first phase of river training, 3km has already been completed with package 1, 1A, 2 and 2B under accelerated progress. He also inaugurated the construction work for package 6, which links the already-done earthwork with the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (LSM).

Later, the RUDA CEO visited the Mehmood Booti dump site and appreciated the engineers for converting the site into a most modern urban jungle and park and installing a solar power system to generate 5 megawatts of electricity. This will beautify the city, he added.

He also visited the upcoming flagship residential project Chaharbagh where he was briefed by senior officials about the developmental work completed so far. He instructed the RUDA officials on-site to speed up the work on the infrastructure and finalise the feasibility of the flyover that will link Chaharbagh with the Lahore Ring Road.

The RUDA CEO showed his satisfaction with the progress made so far and reiterated that the RUDA was fully equipped to revolutionise the concept of a modern city on one hand and revive Lahore. He averred that all measures would be adopted to ensure the quality of work along with improving ecology and the environment on the riverfront.

