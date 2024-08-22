Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Sectors declared as industry: ECC seeks report on status of concessions

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims killed, several injured after bus overturns in Iran’s Yazd

Price deregulation: Pakistan’s pharma sector sales hit $3.3bn in FY24, 22% higher year-on-year

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches new interest-free housing scheme

Allied Bank’s profit jumps 25% in 2QCY24

PTA chairman blames Pakistan’s internet slowdown to ‘faulty submarine cable’

Crescent Steel to supply additional coated pipes for K-IV project

State should protect public from negative impacts of social media: COAS Asim Munir

