BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 21, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 22 Aug, 2024 08:41am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Sectors declared as industry: ECC seeks report on status of concessions

Read here for details.

  • At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims killed, several injured after bus overturns in Iran’s Yazd

Read here for details.

  • Price deregulation: Pakistan’s pharma sector sales hit $3.3bn in FY24, 22% higher year-on-year

Read here for details.

  • Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches new interest-free housing scheme

Read here for details.

  • Allied Bank’s profit jumps 25% in 2QCY24

Read here for details.

  • PTA chairman blames Pakistan’s internet slowdown to ‘faulty submarine cable’

Read here for details.

  • Crescent Steel to supply additional coated pipes for K-IV project

Read here for details.

  • State should protect public from negative impacts of social media: COAS Asim Munir

Read here for details.

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

