At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims killed, several injured after bus overturns in Iran’s Yazd

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims were killed and 15 others injured in a bus accident in Iranian city of Yazd.

The accident took place late on Tuesday and was caused by a technical defect in the bus braking system, according to preliminary investigations made by the Iranian traffic police, Reuters reported.

Most of the passengers were from Larkana, Ghotki and other cities in Sindh, as per Radio Pakistan.

The injured have been shifted to near-by hospital.