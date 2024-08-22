State needs to protect people from ‘social media ills’: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday expressed concern over the impact of social media, stating, it is the state’s responsibility to protect the public from the chaos and discord generated by social media.

Addressing the National Youth Convention in Islamabad also attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday expressed his firm resolve to win the war against terrorism.

“Pakistan’s future is in safe hands,” he said while adding that a strong bond between the nation, the government and the army guarantees the prosperity of the country.

It is the state’s responsibility to protect the nation from the adverse effects of social media, he added.

General Munir emphasised the importance of education, saying that knowledge distinguishes one from others. He highlighted the significance of living in a free state, stating, “If you want to understand the value of an independent state, ask the people of Libya, Syria, Kashmir, and Gaza.”

In a subtle reference to economic challenges, he questioned, “Where are those who were promoting the narrative of Pakistan’s default?”

As a Muslim, he reminded the youth not to lose hope, emphasizing that life is a test. He recited a verse from the Quran: “Do people think they will be left alone after saying ‘We believe’ without being tested?”

He described the youth as Pakistan’s most valuable asset and vowed not to let it go to waste. Concluding his address, he recited a couplet by Allama Iqbal:

“In the hands of individuals lies the fate of nations,

Every individual is a star in the destiny of the nation.”

During the Q&A session, General Munir responded to various questions, including one on the recent unrest in Parachinar. He urged tribal leaders to assist in resolving local disputes.

