Playwright alleged kidnapping: Torture marks on legs of woman key suspect found, LHC told

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2024 06:58am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court was told on Wednesday that an initial medical examination found torture marks on the legs of woman key suspect Arooj in a case of alleged kidnapping involving playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

The court adjourned the proceedings to August 27 on a petition of suspect’s mother after doctor sought more time from the court, saying further tests, including an ultrasound, X-ray, were yet to be conducted.

The court on a petition of the suspect’s mother Zainab Bibi had directed the MS Services Hospital to conduct the medical examination of the woman alleging police torture on her daughter despite being on judicial remand.

Earlier, a doctor from the hospital presented an initial medical report of the suspect.

The doctor confirmed that there were marks of torture on both legs of the suspect. He feared that the suspect was also kicked in the abdomen.

However, he said some torture marks looked old before the time of the suspect’s arrest.

The petition alleged that Arooj’s mother went to meet her in jail, and she was informed that the suspect had been taken to the hospital, but in reality, she had been taken to the investigative officer of the Organized Crime Unit.

The petition expressed concern about the possibility of torture on Arooj and requested for her medical examination.

Arooj is in jail on judicial remand while other suspects are still in police custody.

