SAFWCO, Jazz Cash to provide relief to flood victims in Sanghar

HYDERABAD: An agreement has been signed between SAFWCO and Jazz Cash to provide relief to flood victims in Sanghar district. In the four union councils of the district, Mansurah, Nayabad, Bharu and Tala Shah, with the cooperation of SUISSE SOLIDAR and SAFWCO, financial assistance will be provided for the rehabilitation of the 2022 flood victims and strengthening their livelihoods. These amounts of 21 million rupees will be distributed through Jazz Cash.

In this regard, an agreement was signed yesterday at the SAFWCO head office, which was signed by SAFWCO Founder and Executive Director Sulaiman G. Abro and Jazz Cash Mobilink Microfinance Bank Regional Managers Aamir Sabir and Faraz Shakeel.

On this occasion, SAFWCO chief Suleman G. Abro said that for transparency and convenience of the flood victims, funds will be provided through Jazz Cash on the basis of National Identity Card. He further said that this assistance will be given in three categories which include cattle and chicken rearing and kitchen gardening.

He said that the flood victims will get this assistance easily from Jazz Cash representatives in their areas. If they use the money properly to improve their livelihood, they will not only be able to stand on their own feet, but in future they will not need anyone in any difficult situation.

On this occasion, Jazz Cash Regional Manager Aamir Sabir said that we are trying our best to provide facilities to people in remote areas so that they can easily get their money.

Employees of Sindh Agriculture and Forestry Workers Coordinating Organization, SAFCO Microfinance Company, SAFCO Support Foundation and Jazz Cash Mobilink Microfinance Bank participated in the event.

