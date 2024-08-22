AGL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
AIRLINK 136.39 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
BOP 5.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.08%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.76%)
DFML 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.06%)
DGKC 82.93 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (5.98%)
FCCL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.3%)
FFBL 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
FFL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
HUBC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.7%)
HUMNL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.52%)
MLCF 34.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.52%)
NBP 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.99%)
OGDC 134.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.67%)
PAEL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.93%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
PPL 113.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.19%)
SEARL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TOMCL 41.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.59%)
TREET 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
TRG 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
UNITY 28.68 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.27%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 8,349 Increased By 69.2 (0.84%)
BR30 26,298 Increased By 294.6 (1.13%)
KSE100 78,728 Increased By 467.4 (0.6%)
KSE30 25,021 Increased By 131.7 (0.53%)
Aug 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-22

Gold surges to new peaks

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2024 07:48am

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Wednesday continued to hit the new highs as the speculative trading has slowed down the commodity sales, traders said.

Inching up by Rs300 and Rs257, gold prices reached the new record highs of Rs261, 000 per tola and Rs223, 765 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold bullion prices stood firm at the peak levels of $2, 512 an ounce with silver continuing to sell at $30 an ounce, traders said.

Domestically, silver prices also remained steady at Rs2, 950 per tola and Rs2, 529.14 per 10 grams, traders added.

“Market offers little for sales but demands more buying as the speculative trading shrouds the gold future,” traders said that there is an anticipation for gold to hit Rs280, 000 per tola.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Gold gold rates gold prices in Pakistan gold spot rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold surges to new peaks

Talks with IMF moving in right direction: Aurangzeb

Tax on subsidy: ECC accuses FBR of ‘overreaching’

PIA, Discos, Roosevelt Hotel: PC Board gives approval to appointment of FAs

Mujeeb met his fate: PM

Authorities issuing conflicting messages: WISPAP

Tiered pricing system: Gas tariff hike spared 66pc of consumers: Musadik

Oct and Nov bills: KE allowed Rs5.76/unit positive adjustment

Rs151bn ‘irregular’ payment to KAPCO: CPPA-G seeks audit para settlement

Lahore refund scam: Probe over, errant taxmen will be punished: FBR

No supply to Sindh: Thar coal power supplied to national grid, F’abad: CM

Read more stories