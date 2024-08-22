Punjab to prepare vaccine to deal with cervical cancer challenge

LAHORE: Punjab has geared up preparations setting milestone timelines for the introduction of vaccine to control cervical cancer related to Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) in its routine immunization schedule following formal approval from the National Inter Agency Coordination Committee (NICC) and the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG), Director General Health Services Punjab Dr. Ilyas Gondal, said.

He said this while addressing the stakeholders’ seminar on HPV organized by the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) with UNICEF support, here at a local hotel Wednesday.

Present in the seminar were Director EPI Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Director IRMNCH Program Dr. Khalil Ahmed Sakhani, representatives of the federal Directorate of Immunization, Head of Gynecology and Obstetrics Department Services Hospital Lahore Prof. Tayyaba Waseem, International Ambassador of HPV Society Dr. Naureen Zafar, provincial lead World Health Organization Dr. Jamshaid Ahmed, UNICEF Health Specialist Dr. Quratul Ain, John Hopkins University affiliates, Gates Foundation experts, representatives of Pakistan Pediatrics Association, Pakistan Medical Association and Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians and renowned oncologists and gynecologists.

DG Health Dr. Ilyas Gondal further said that the preparations were initiated on directions from Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Khawaja Imran Nazir. He said HPV is leading cause of cervical cancer worldwide and the third most common cancer among women in Pakistan with over 73.8 million women at risk in the country. He said following the NICC and NITAG recommendations; Punjab has set a one-year roadmap for vaccine introduction by the second half of 2025.

Director EPI Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said that vaccine will be administered to girls aged between 9 to 14 years of age. He said the vaccine will be introduced in two-phased manner, first in the form of a campaign followed by its inclusion in routine EPI vaccines. He said introduction of a vaccine requires complete package of province-wide trainings on injection administration, cold chain, reporting tools, soft wares and IEC material.

Dr. Mukhtar said, “It is a long and tedious process and preparations have started. The vaccine can reduce the incidence of HPV related Cervical Cancer by up to 88%.”

International Ambassador of HPV Society Dr. Naureen Zafar said that cancer is incurable and the most cases are asymptomatic. She said it takes 10 to 12 years for the cancer to develop. She said the cancer mostly hits low and middle income countries the HPV accounts for a number of other cancers as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024