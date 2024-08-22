Six killed, 228 houses destroyed in floods

ISLAMABAD: The floods triggered by the monsoon rains have continued wreaking havoc countrywide as in the past 24 hours, at least, six persons were killed, 14 injured and 228 houses were destroyed, authorities said.

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA),in the past 24 hours, three persons lost their lives in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), two in Sindh, and one in Balochistan.

Moreover 14 persons sustained rain-related injuries, of which, seven in Sindh, six in KPK, and one in Balochistan.

Out of a total 228 houses damaged in the past 24 hours, 107 in Sindh, 100 in Balochistan, 11 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and 10 in KPK, the NDMA data said and added that at least, 50 houses were completely destroyed and 178 were partially.

This year, so far, the floods triggered by monsoon rains have claimed a total of 226lives, 430 injured, 2,857 houses damaged and 448 livestock perished across the country.

According to official flood-related data, children remained the most vulnerable to floods as out of 226 nationwide deaths, 110 are children and out of 405 injuries, 166 are children.

The floods have resulted in the killings of 79 men and 37 women.

The flash floods and other rains-related incidents have left 156 men and 108 women injured.

Punjab with 89 deaths and 229 injuries is the worst-affected province, followed by KPK with 68 deaths and 118 injuries, Sindh 41 deaths and 54 injuries, Balochistan 19 deaths and 12 injuries, G-B four deaths and one injury, and AJK five deaths and 16 injuries.

Out of 2,857 houses damaged countrywide,2,027 are partially and 830 houses are completely destroyed.

In Sindh, 983 houses are damaged, of which, 702 are partially and 281 are fully destroyed; in KPK, a total of 783 houses are damaged, of which, 571 are partially and 212 fully; in Balochistan, 573 houses are damaged, of which, 428 are partially and 145 are fully; in Punjab, 250 houses are damaged, of which, 150 are partially and 100 are fully, in G-B, 174 houses are damaged, of which, 109 are partially and 65 are fully destroyed, and in AJK, 94 houses are damaged, of which, 67 are partially and 27 are fully destroyed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024